APOLLO VREDESTEIN STRENGTHENS PARTNERSHIP WITH CLAAS TRACTOR

Apollo Vredestein has started direct production line deliveries of its successful Vredestein Traxion tyre range to Claas Tractor SAS. The agricultural tyres are being supplied to the French company's facility in Le Mans where they are initially available for the Arion500 & 600 and Axion800 & 900 tractor models.



Apollo Vredestein's latest success is one of the results of the investments recently made by the company to increase the production capacity of its agricultural tyres in the Netherlands and India. These have enabled an expansion of both the portfolio of Vredestein agricultural tyres and the number of tyres available to customers such as tractor manufacturers.



Meeting client demands

Vredestein TraxionXXL and Traxion+ tyres have been offered as an option on the Claas Tractor price list since last October. This was a response to a desire expressed by many Claas importers, dealers and end users to select Vredestein tyres for their newly ordered tractors.



Claas and Apollo Vredestein have worked together closely for decades. Many tens of thousands of Vredestein tyres have already found their way to Claas' factories in Bad Saulgau (Germany) and Woippy (France), where loader & silage wagons and balers are fitted with Vredestein Flotation tyres.