Apollo Vredestein to supply OE tyres for Volkswagen Touareg

The quality and performance of Apollo Vredestein products have received another endorsement with the recent decision by German carmaker Volkswagen to start fitting the new Volkswagen Touareg in Europe with two 18-inch Vredestein premium tyres. Both the Vredestein Quatrac 5 (all-season tyre) and the Vredestein Ultrac Satin (summer tyre) have been chosen for original equipment fitting on Volkswagen’s new flagship SUV.





The Vredestein Ultrac Satin 255/60 R18 108W chosen by Volkswagen is known for its low rolling resistance, unique traction-enhancing resin and Z-shaped grooves in the tread, which result in impressive grip and handling on wet roads. This premium summer tyre offers outstanding performance and helps reduce CO₂ emissions.

The other tyre choice is the Vredestein Quatrac 5 255/60 R18 108V, a successful test-winning all-season tyre, of which over five million have been sold since its introduction in 2014. The Quatrac 5 has benefited from more than 20 years of Vredestein’s all-season experience and ensures perfect grip in bends, as well as fast acceleration even on wet surfaces. The Quatrac 5 also features the Three Peak Mountain Snowflake symbol reflecting the fact that it complies with guidelines in countries where winter tyres are mandatory.

Both tyre models offer high comfort, outstanding performance, have received green EU tyre labels for wet grip and fuel efficiency, and generate exceptionally low noise levels.

“We are proud that Vredestein has been selected as an original equipment brand for the Volkswagen Touareg in Europe,” says Mathias Heimann, President Europe at Apollo Vredestein. “This is another key milestone within our brand’s premium and ultra-high performance strategy.”

“This is particularly good news for Vredestein in the UK market,” comments Karl Naylor, Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager. “The SUV vehicle segment continues to show significant growth in the UK; gaining OE approval on the summer and all-season tyres is ideal for our market and our climate, and it reflects the premium quality for which Vredestein products are so well-known.”