Kettering, 4 June - The UK subsidiary of premium tyre manufacturer Apollo Vredestein has chosen leading tyre wholesaler Treadsetters to handle sales and distribution of the Apollo truck and bus tyre range across England, Scotland and Wales.



Apollo’s debut in Europe’s notoriously competitive TBR tyre sector has barely marked its first year, and the decision to partner with Treadsetters will aid in achieving the tyre manufacturer’s strategy of rapid growth in the TBR sector by combining its excellent product offering with a highly efficient and experienced distribution partner in the UK.



Karl Naylor, Apollo Vredestein UK Country Manager, explains: “Apollo Tyres is no stranger to TBR: founded in 1972, it is the market leader in India, with 25% of the TBR market; truck and bus tyres constitute almost half of its production output and its arrival in this particular segment in Europe, last year, is part of our bigger presence here. We recognise that to succeed in the UK TBR market, not only do we need to offer products that satisfy the fleets’ performance requirements, but also to meet the dealers’ demands for high levels of stock availability and service delivery, which can only be achieved with a locally-held stock in the UK. We have chosen to partner with Treadsetters to ensure the best professional approach to stock, sell and deliver our tyres.”



Matthew Smith, Treadsetters Managing Director, says: “We look forward to working closely with Apollo Vredestein UK. We are extremely impressed with the Apollo TBR product and have already begun to offer it to our extensive network of customers – we are convinced it will quickly become the brand of choice for our customers and the fleets they service.