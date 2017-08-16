Arconic Launches New Surface Treatment for Alcoa® Wheels in Europe

Arconic (NYSE: ARNC) announced today that its Alcoa Wheels product portfolio is expanding to include forged aluminium wheels with a combined Dura-Bright/Dura-Flange surface treatment.

The new treatment offers more protection against rim flange wear, doubling the service life of the wheel while continuing to require low maintenance: extensive testing of the finish across customer fleets showed the wheels displayed no signs of rim flange wear even after 240,000 kilometers. The treatment also kept its high-shine, high quality appearance after hundreds of washes, which would result in reduced maintenance costs.

“Arconic has combined two proven and tested innovations in the Dura-Bright/Dura-Flange surface treatment. The result is a wheel that maintains its premium, high-shine appearance while, like all Alcoa Wheels, allowing fleets to increase payload and reduce fuel and maintenance costs – a great example of how Arconic wins by helping our customers win,” said István Katus, Vice President and General Manager Arconic Wheel Products Europe, Middle-East and Africa.



All Alcoa Wheels are made from one piece of fully forged aluminium, making them 47% lighter and five times stronger than steel wheels, increasing payload and fuel efficiency.

