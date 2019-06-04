Italian based tyre servicing equipment manufacturer and supplier – CEMB were once again exhibiting at the bi-annual Autopromotec Show in Bologna at the end of May with one of their main objectives to showcase developments in their popular Argos wheel alignment equipment series.

Leading wheel alignment specialist – Supertracker are the official UK suppliers of this completely clampless new generation of groundbreaking aligners which incorporates the advanced Italian garage technology that ensures the tyre retailers, garages and workshops can easily and effectively measure toe, camber and thrust angles in just five seconds. The Argos has no contact with a vehicle or any need for a customer to leave their vehicle as once a car is driven between the four Argos columns a high tech 3D scanner measurement system will instantly record the measurements.

Ezio Scatti, CEMB’s Regional Sales Manager says, “As at previous shows our latest version of the Argos wheel alignment system has attracted a lot of enthusiastic attention not just from the Italian tyre, automotive and garage market sectors but also from many other European countries.

“This exciting new product development over the past decade required ambitious investment from CEMB but now we are able to offer to the international tyre market an extremely versatile unit that can be effortlessly operated anywhere that has access to an internet connection.”

Trevor Lovesy, Supertracker’s Managing Director adds, “As the exclusive distributor of the Argos alignment system we are very confident that the equipment is already revolutionising the market in the way vehicles are professionally aligned. As, apart from the complete elimination of clamping, the Argos has also no need for targets and detectors or to perform run-out compensation or apply the brake pedal lock to measure caster. In addition, technologically advanced and user-friendly, remotely controlled software automatically detects all procedures including the pre-selection of a vehicle’s specifications.”

Argos is already established as the world’s fastest toe and camber measurement facility and uses the same lift for both wheel alignment and mechanical parts repair with no manual adjustment required for different wheelbase vehicles. Whilst any existing lifts can be used without any additions being installed on the lift, the system is completely self-calibrating and with automatic database updates as standard there is no need for visits by Supertracker engineers.