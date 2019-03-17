ARLANXEO at Tire Technology Expo 2019: Innovation meets performance

ARLANXEO, a global leader in performance elastomers, successfully participated at the Tire Technology Expo 2019 in Hannover, Germany.

Dr. Matthias Gotta, Executive Vice President, Tire & Specialty Rubbers noted: “it was an interesting and fruitful expo for ARLANXEO. Tire Technology Expo is a key meeting point for the industry leaders to join the discussion on the actual technological developments in order to address the challenges of tomorrow. The world is changing so are the industry, the materials, technologies, processes, customers’ needs. At ARLANXEO we have already embraced change: we design, test and deliver technology-intensive products and applications. We were happy to interact with most of our clients during the Tire Tech, who expressed their vivid interest on our innovative technologies, our new grades and products, our dedication to constantly manufacture better, sustainable, performant elastomers.”

For Jürgen Gunther, Vice President BU Tire & Specialty Rubbers, Global Marketing and Sales, “the positive feedback we received from our Customers during this 19th Tire Tech expo, is an acknowledgement of our state-of-the-art technologies, and our continuous efforts to manufacture high quality products; products that we often design with our customers in order to constantly meet their technical and market requirements. The tyre market is progressing and the new trends of Industry 4.0, namely sustainability, urbanization, digitization, eMobility determine the path and scope of our business”.

Frank Lueckgen, Global Marketing Tires Director, BU Tire & Specialty Rubbers underlined: “We are working on new functionalization technologies in BR and SSBR rubbers to meet the industry trends and support our customers. New tyre types are requested to address changes and challenges. At ARLANXEO, we are working to produce new polymers for improved compounds that will give better tyres. Our customers want to manufacture tyres with polymers that will ensure lower rolling resistance in order to extend the range, elastomers that will be lighter and therefore decrease the energy consumption, synthetic rubber that will reduce abrasion and consequently, enhance Sustainability. All these requirements have to be achieved without compromising on safety and comfort. At ARLANXEO we know how to make a performant, high-quality polymer. According to our clients we are a trustworthy, reliable and innovative partner. Furthermore, during the Tire Tech expo, we also had the opportunity to be interviewed by top trade Press editors with a keen interest to understand the new tyre industry trends and learn how we integrate them in our new products”.

By developing new polymers we always have in mind how to facilitate the processibility at the compounding stage. Therefore we have developed the EZ grades. At the fair we showcased Buna ND 24 EZ, an excellent example of a high performing polymer with good processibility behaviour which is more and more acknowledged by the market.