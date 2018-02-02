Originally developed in America, Galaxy tyres are purpose-built, offering outstanding performance, low wear and long service life, and hence exceptional value for money. Treads specifically developed for construction such as Galaxy’s range of skidsteer and contract utility tyres are a popular choice for leading OEMs and aftermarket users alike.

The Galaxy Hulk offers one of the highest tread depths in the segment while the Galaxy Beefy Baby has convinced customers as the global standard bearer for the brand for more than two decades.

Galaxy Hulk and Jumbo Hulk: Offering more than just excellent value for money in the premium tyre segment, Galaxy Hulk (L5, skidsteer) and Galaxy Jumbo Hulk (L4, backhoe) have earned their reputation as highly dependable tyres in the construction, earth moving and municipal segments.

Galaxy Beefy Baby and Beefy Baby III R-4 Being perfectly at home in rubble removal, construction sites and municipal work, Galaxy Beefy Baby (skidsteer) and Galaxy Beefy Baby III R-4 (backhoe) are just two more legendary tyres of the Galaxy brand.

Galaxy XD2010 – top performer in the value segment! The Galaxy XD2010 is a tyre in the value segment – and an excellent solution for light to medium duty skidsteer applications on various surface conditions such as mud and dirt, sand, loose gravel and hard smooth surfaces.

Galaxy Yardmaster SDS: When it comes to forklifts and other port equipment for material handling in truly challenging working environments, and customers neither accept punctures and bursts nor flats but expect extended tyre life, higher load carrying capacity and increased operator comfort instead, the Galaxy Yardmaster SDS is the appropriate answer