Major American garage Equipment Company has completed the acquisition of the assets of Redditch-based Tyre Bay Direct (http://www.tyrebaydirect.com/) making it the latest company to become a member of the ISN Europe team.

With 13 locations across the US and Canada, as well as exporting to Central and South America, Atlas is a brand name that comes with a huge reputation for quality and price, and they feel proud to have seen Tyre Bay Direct identified by the US team as the ideal platform for launching their equipment range into the UK.

Created by Greg Smith who began the story in his first Indiana store back in 1982, the Atlas distributorship will bring with it an extensive product portfolio consisting of tyre equipment, lifts and associated garage equipment, and being company owned this can only strengthen their customers’ confidence in Tyre Bay Direct to be able to deliver a reliable product at the right price, and more importantly support it well into the future.



Over the coming weeks and months customers will see a whole array of new products being added to the website, including a full tools line from Atlas’ sister division, Mountain Tools.

This is an exciting development for Tyre Bay Direct, and they look forward to making the most of this acquisition to further enhance not only their presence in the market, but also the whole experience of dealing with the company as they invest heavily in stock, people and, most importantly, their service to their customers.

Tyre Bay Direct is a family business who have established themselves over the last decade as one the UK's leading suppliers of tyre consumables and equipment. With the introduction of the Atlas Equipment range to the UK, combined with strategic positioning of models and pricing, they see this acquisition very much as a complement to their existing business, rather than introducing any form of conflict or duplication.

For existing customers of Tyre Bay Direct, there will be very little change initially. They remain dedicated to providing cost effective, fast supply of garages equipment, consumables and tools to the UK garage market via committed and knowledgeable team.