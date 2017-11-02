ATS Euromaster Sweeps Up New Business with Kier Services

ATS Euromaster has won a new national contract to supply, fit and manage tyres for Kier Services, thanks to its proactive MasterCARE fleet inspections that increase tyre durability and performance, and help to minimise tyre-related downtime.

MasterCARE inspections from ATS Euromaster encompass checks on tread depths and valve caps, along with general visual damage inspections. Upon completion, ATS Euromaster provides Kier Services with an electronic report detailing tyre condition across the fleet, any immediate work carried out and recommendations for future remedial work.

Darren Judd, Head of Fleet and Plant at Kier Services, says: “ATS Euromaster really impressed us with its comprehensive tyre package. The proactive tyre management is already helping to spot potential tyre issues before they become serious, helping to protect our fleet from unscheduled downtime.

“The amount of information we get from ATS’ monthly reports also provide us with complete financial control on tyre spend. We can identify, very quickly, how well a particular vehicle’s tyres are performing and whether we need to carry out any additional driver training, or address operational issues to help prolong tyre life.

“From the outset, ATS Euromaster gave us confidence they could help us to get the very best out of our fleet, and they haven’t let us down. This is particularly important given the demanding nature of municipal work, and the fact our fleet is used intensively throughout the day.”

The customer will also benefit from 24/7 roadside assistance nationwide, thanks to ATS Euromaster’s fleet of more than 700 service vans – the largest of its kind in the UK.