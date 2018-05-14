ATS Euromaster Wins RoSPA Gold Award for Fifth Year Running

ATS Euromaster has received the Gold Award from the Royal Society for the Prevention of Accidents (RoSPA) for the fifth consecutive year.

RoSPA presented the tyre and vehicle maintenance provider with the award for its introduction of new safety schemes in 2017, aimed at improving safety communication throughout the business and a focus on further reducing incidents related to manual handling.

Paul Millward, Health, Safety and Environment Manager at ATS Euromaster, says: “We’ve seen year-on-year improvements to health and safety for five years running, and this award validates our commitment to being one of the safest companies in our sector. We have invested heavily in training initiatives so our customers can be sure our staff are working as safely as possible – be that in one of our centres, or on the road as part of our mobile service fleet.”

In 2017, ATS Euromaster’s SAFE (Specific Activity For Excellence) Programme targeted the causes of specific handling incidents to ensure the company’s expert technicians can easily avoid them in the future. The programme was backed by video tutorials and information posters in the company’s 330-plus service centres.

ATS Euromaster has also revamped its service centre inspection logs, consolidating separate publications of compliance literature in a single book – making it much easier for managers to ensure their service centre continues to meet the high standard required to ensure a safe working environment.

The company has also made improvements to its staffroom-based ‘What’s The Focus?’ communications board, providing a direct link between technicians and management to quickly communicate key safety information via engaging graphics and bulletins.

The RoSPA Gold Award is the top accolade available from the safety charity. It is presented to businesses that demonstrate the highest commitment to reducing accidents, and can only be retained by those that deliver continuous improvement to an already robust safety record.