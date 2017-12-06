Auto Bild Tests ‘Put Michelin’s Competitors on the Ropes’

Michelin’s CrossClimate + tyre has been heralded as “exemplary” in rigorous tests carried out in Germany. Auto Bild magazine staged what it believes are the first ever published in-depth tests comparing the performance of different ranges of tyres as they wear.

The exceptional results for the CrossClimate+ are testament to Michelin’s commitment to making tyres that are safe down to the legal minimum tread depth of 1.6mm.

Some parts of the tyre industry recommend that tyres should be changed when they have 3mm – or even 4mm – of tread remaining.

But Michelin believes this is unnecessary, costly to the motorist and harmful to the environment.

According to the magazine, this stance “puts Michelin’s competitors on the ropes.”

The tests covered a range of criteria across snowy, wet and dry conditions, including braking, handling, skid pan performance, mileage, rolling resistance and aquaplaning.

At the end of the tests, Auto Bild said it was “able to rebut the general request to change tyres at half tread depth by referring to the compelling performance of the Michelin tyre.”

John Young, managing director of Michelin Tyre, said: “These results are very pleasing, and they back up everything we have been saying. It is entirely possible for every tyre manufacturer to make tyres that are safe down to the legal minimum tread depth. But the sad fact is, at the moment, that not all tyres are born equal.



“Changing tyres too early is bad for the motorist as they have to change tyres more frequently and because tyres use less fuel as they wear. It’s also extremely bad for the environment as more natural resources and energy are used making millions of replacements that should be unnecessary.”