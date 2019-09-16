AUTO EXPO – the gateway to the Indian automotive market

India is a market which still offers a great deal of untapped potential for the international automotive industry. The second-most populous country in the world still only has about 25 cars per 1,000 people – compared to a global average of 155 and even 557 in Germany. However, the number of new car registrations has been increasing for some years, and in the long term India is set to become the third- largest car market in the world. The country is already way out in front when it comes to motor shows. With the AUTO EXPO Motor Show and the AUTO EXPO Components, one of the largest platforms for the automotive industry and automotive suppliers takes place every two years in New Delhi. Companies in these industries will return to the two trade fairgrounds at the start of February 2020 to present their latest models and technical developments.

The AUTO EXPO Components, the part of the trade fair dedicated to suppliers, is held from February 6-9 at the Pragati Maidan trade fair center. In 2018, more than 1,200 companies from 20 countries were in attendance. China, Canada, the United Kingdom and Germany each had their own joint stand. Starting slightly later, the AUTO EXPO Motor Show held at the India Expo Mart in Greater Noida takes place from February 7-12. A shuttle service will run between the two events.

Growth prospects with a future

In India, the automobile sector makes up around seven percent of GDP. The government has set some ambitious goals with the Automotive Mission Plan 2016-2026, which plans for the industry to grow by 300 percent in ten years. Although growth is currently stagnant, experts are predicting things to develop positively in the medium term. The reasons behind this are the growing middle class, the current low level of motorization in the country as well as measures from the government to make it easier for Indians to purchase new cars. In the supplier sector, India remains strongly dependent on imports. Forecasts estimate that import volumes of automotive parts to India will double by 2026.

More information and application forms: autoexpo.auto-fairs.com