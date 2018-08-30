Auto Solutions Ltd at The Royal Agricultural Manx Show

Isle of Man’s Auto Solutions Ltd, the islands only distributor of market leading brands, General Tire and Falken Tyre supplied exclusively through the UK’s leading tyre wholesaler Micheldever Tyre Services, exhibited at The Royal Agricultural Manx Show.

2018’s 114th Royal Manx Agricultural Show, which gained royal patronage in 1951 attracted over 20,000 visitors and hosted over 156 exhibitors over the two-day show.

As a long-standing customer of Micheldever Tyre Services (MTS), Braddan based Auto Solutions, in business for over 10 years has fast become the 'go to’ for island residents for all their tyre needs and maintenance. Their team has a combined 60 years of industry experience and puts strong emphasis on providing a high level of customer service, using the latest tyre equipment, only selling top quality, safe tyres, while offering great value for money across their vast range. Integrity and expert knowledge are at the very heart of their growing business.

As part of MTS’ commitment to support their customers in increasing their customer footfall through sales & marketing activity, a specialist team attended to assist with Auto Solutions exhibition stand showcasing both the General Tire & Falken Tyre brands.

“Supporting Auto Solutions at exhibitions like The Royal Show provided an excellent opportunity for them to increase their profile to a mass audience and also aided their engagement with new customers on a face to face basis. Our experience is that this level of engagement adds a personal touch, which is key to building trust and credibility which is key when potential customers may need tyres”. Commented Jason Burgess UK General Manager of Micheldever Tyres Services.

Their first-time attendance at the agricultural show saw Auto Solutions gain a significant amount interest in their business but also showcased the team as the island’s leading tyre experts covering 4x4, SUV, car and van tyres, with the local IOM police force joining the stand for knowledge and best practice sharing.

Nicola Piercy, Director of Auto Solutions adds ' For our first-time and the only tyre exhibitors, the show was a great success! The stand was always busy, and we’ve taken an abundance of enquiries on both General Tire & Falken Tyres, along with lots of interest in the additional services our garage offers. We will be back in 2019 and couldn't have drummed up so much positive attention and interest without the support of the Micheldever wholesale team.”

For more information on Auto Solutions contact them directly on 01624 670145

or visit their website www.isleofmantyres.co.uk