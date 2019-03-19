Autogem keeping calm under pressure

Autogem is ensuring that more and more mechanics are keeping calm under pressure – quite literally – thanks to its leading range of TPMS solutions.

Autogem is widely regarded as the market specialists in TPMS and its outstanding knowledge of the TPMS market, product quality and overall coverage has positioned the company as genuine industry leaders.

But it is not just Autogem’s products which are leading the way. The premium TPMS providers – whose customer service centre is based in London – also offers bespoke training to fast fit networks and independent garages.

A new-and-improved NTDA-certified e-learning course is just one way that Autogem simplifies its solutions for technicians, while a free diagnostic workflow poster is given to all customers who buy a TPMS kit from Autogem and have a valid subscription to its software updates.

Undoubtedly, Autogem’s handheld i-sensor device is the jewel in the company’s crown. It is the fastest selling universal TPMS solution and boasts patented programming technology, not to mention their universal fixed-angle and multi-angle sensor designs, covering all eventualities in the workshop.

What’s more, usage couldn’t be faster or simpler.

The intuitive i-sensor interface allows users to diagnose existing sensors, which immediately provides peace of mind. It then allows the user to duplicate sensors electronically or manually. Or, it can create a brand new, unique sensor – all in a matter of seconds.

One i-sensor can replace over 98 per cent of the OE sensors in the market and with professional training and technical support available, Autogem’s TPMS packages make it efficient, affordable and pretty much effortless to get up to speed.

Autogem’s managing director Prashant Chopra said: “We offer comprehensive and unrivalled coverage and cater for 124 of the 126 OE sensors on the market and 58 different vehicle manufacturers as a whole.

“We believe we offer the most effective and user-friendly TPMS solutions anywhere on the market. They save huge amounts of time for garages and empower technicians when dealing with TPMS-related jobs.

“Our TPMS dealings with most of the largest and respected tyre retailers in the UK has given us a wealth of experience to draw from. It has helped us to develop outstanding products, an incredible support base as well as an even more comprehensive level of customer training.”