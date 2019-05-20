Autogem to inflate presence in commercial vehicle world

TPMS experts Autogem will expand its range of solutions to meet the needs of commercial vehicles for the first time, it was revealed.

Autogem’s outstanding knowledge of TPMS will be applied to HGVs, buses and trailers, courtesy of an original equipment TPMS replacement product, which promises to save vast amounts of time for fleet owners (with in-house fitters) and tyre dealer networks.

The benefits of Autogem’s Universal TPMS are:

Convenience: If a sensor is broken, then a replacement can be made in as little as 18 seconds, without the need to go through a dealer. Flexibility: Blank sensors are programmed to be fitted to the majority of manufacturers’ wheels from Mercedes Actros right through to DAF CF and XF Non-invasive, real-time tyre pressure checks: Autogem’s handheld device checks commercial tyre pressures at the same time (without the need to unscrew valve caps and put airline on) thus saving fitters even more time Battery life info: User-friendly process also includes instant information on TPMS battery life, allowing maintenance to be scheduled accordingly Fewer breaks: Replaced TPMS sensors are mounted to the centre of the wheel rim, rather than the valve or outside the wheel, resulting in fewer breakages. Coding and pairing: New sensors are created in seconds through Autogem hardware, which copies unique original code into a new sensor, with no diagnostic equipment required.

There is no requirement for expensive specialist TPMS valves either, while a TPMS logo valve cap is included for easy external identification.

Autogem’s new commercial TPMS offering was developed the company identified a number of issues in the market which could be remedied easily with an effective solution. Internal valve mounted sensors regularly get broken at tyre dismount, according to Autogem, while sensors are not always easily identifiable from the outside of the wheel in the first place.

Battery failure also becomes an issue due to higher mileage and high usage, while Autogem has also found that OE batteries are being depleted on the shelf – up to 30% in some cases – before they are even fitted.

Autogem’s managing director Prashant Chopra has been working on a TPMS solution for commercial vehicles for some time.

He said: “OE sensors can be badly affected by water damage in the tyre, which was another problem we encountered when researching commercial TPMS.

“We offer comprehensive coverage for the commercial sector and now provide a compelling product which will save time and money for fleet operators and tyre dealers everywhere, creating convenience at the same time.”

