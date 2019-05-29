Autogem to make first impressions last at Automechanika

Autogem is promising to make first impressions last with retailers and garage networks at Automechanika, when it showcases its latest aftermarket solutions including revolutionary TPMS equipment and tyre tread reading technology.

The company’s eye-catching stand at the NEC (location K121) will feature some of the latest advances in automotive technology, all with the aim of saving time and creating convenience amongst customers.

From June 4 to 6, Autogem’s Treadspec 2.0 drive-over scanners will be officially revealed to the trade, which simplify the task of checking motorists’ tyres for tread wear, alignment issues and inflation. The ‘no labour’ tyre ramps allows garage mechanics to scan all tyres on any vehicle and discover the tread depths as well as provide evidence of wheel misalignment within seconds.

Autogem will also exhibit its TPMS range of products, which is being expanded to meet the needs of commercial vehicle operators via its universal, original equipment replacement product, which also promises to save vast amounts of time for fleet owners and tyre dealer networks.

The universal TPMS solution offers convenience, flexibility and the ability to carry out non-invasive, real-time tyre pressure checks at the same time. Other benefits include information on battery life info, fewer breakages and the coding and pairing capabilities on new sensors.

Autogem’s managing director Prashant Chopra will be on hand to talk about commercial TPMS on Thursday June 6 at 11.15am.

Undoubtedly, Autogem’s handheld i-sensor device remains the jewel in the company’s crown and will also be taking pride of place at Automechanika. It is the fastest selling universal TPMS solution and boasts an intuitive i-sensor interface, which allows users to diagnose existing sensors. It then duplicates sensors electronically or manually. Or, it can create a brand new, unique sensor – all in a matter of seconds.

Meanwhile, the ever-popular Groove Glove will also be a focal point of Autogem’s stand, allowing garage mechanics to scan all four tyres on any given vehicle and discover the tread depth and alignment of each within 50 seconds.

To further supplement Autogem’s aftermarket offering, the company will also announce that it will be on Tec Doc, Europe’s leading parts information data provider. Up to 2,700 products will be catalogued, with 2,500 product images and 54,000 vehicle applications in total, cross referenced to over 30,000 OE and other manufacturer part numbers.

Autogem’s managing director Prashant Chopra said: “Automechanika arrives at the perfect time for us. We have so many new products and services to reveal to visitors, while our TPMS and consumables experts will be on hand to meet and advice visitors to our stand over the course of the show.”