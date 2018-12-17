Automation: the next step of the retreading business

TRM, the manufacturer of the most sophisticated and technologically advanced systems for tyre retreading, confirm its DNA to bring fast-forward the retreading process to an higher level.

Beside the autonomous and automated retreading lines already available, it has just delivered the first full automatized finishing cell for premium retreading material.

A full production cell is just been commissioned in its facility and ready to be moved to the US market.

A bright yellow robotic arm from Fanuc, chosen as technological partner, handles the retreading material through the production steps, removing the operator intervention which role has been elevated to a supervising level to deliver the best product quality to the market

This cell is the first step for a whole review of the production concept of the premium retreading material

TRM (Tire Retreading Machinery) is based in the province of Trento (Italy), the company is specialized in the design and manufacturing of machines and production lines for the retreading of passenger, truck, OTR and aircraft tyres.