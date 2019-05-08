Automation: the next step of the retreading business

TRM, the manufacturer of the most sophisticated and technologically advanced systems for tyre retreading, defines a cornerstone of the retreading process.

After three months from the supply of the first module, TRM completes the whole design-review of the Premium Retreading process, delivering the last robotised module of the production cell.

The modules have been designed to fully automated the production process for Premium Retreading Material up to 500 mm of the tread width.

Two robots will manage the process steps of the whole cell granting a qualitative constancy of production, removing the no adding value manual activities and elevating the operator role to a supervising level.

The whole cell will be operating in the US market from the second half of 2019, in order to cover the increasing demand in the North American market for such segment of products.

TRM (Tire Retreading Machinery) is based in the province of Trento (Italy), the company is specialised in the design and manufacturing of machines and production lines for the retreading of passenger, truck, OTR and aircraft tyres.