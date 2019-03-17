Automechanika Birmingham 2019 to launch ‘The Big UK Garage Event’

Automechanika Birmingham 2019 is giving independent garages a boost by announcing the launch of its new Big UK Garage Event at this summer’s show, providing more benefits to thousands of garages planning to visit.

With its garage audience growing year on year, the aim of this year’s event is to build on the success of the launch of the dedicated hall for garages introduced in 2018, which proved to be one of last year’s biggest highlights.

Peter Welch, Proprietor of Scotlands Ash Garage in Didcot, Oxfordshire, said: “I learnt a great deal from visiting in 2017 and 2018, after speaking to so many different businesses from automotive components to equipment. It’s important for us as a garage business to find out what’s new and how it can help drive my business forward.

“This year promises to be even better and the offering for garages promises to be bigger than ever. I’m really looking forward to talking to other garages to see how they are embracing the changes affecting the trade. Automechanika Birmingham represents a key opportunity to bring us together under one roof and develop our business skills.”

The Big UK Garage Event will feature a series of new initiatives designed to deliver the most beneficial visitor experience by enabling more engagement at the event, which takes place from 4 to 6 June 2019 at NEC Birmingham. These will include exclusive show offers and big giveaways, group registration to enable quick and easy registration for garages and their workforce, and access to meet over 100 leading suppliers such as: Schaeffler, ZF, DENSO, MAHLE Aftermarket, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Bosch, Hella, Bilstein Group, MANN + HUMMEL, NGK and Yuasa.

Garages will also receive free parking, free breakfast on arrival and ‘Happy Hour’, where attendees can grab a free drink every lunch time. Other points of interest this year for garages will also include free training and demos from the industry’s top speakers including Frank Massey, Andy Crook and James Dillon, the Training & Skills Village and the returning Workshop Training Hub and Garage Services Hub.

David Clarke, Managing Director of motor factor Autosupplies Chesterfield said: “We’ve already had garages secure their seat to accompany us to Automechanika Birmingham. The event ticks all the boxes for a busy independent garage and both ourselves and our customers have always benefitted from attending.”

Jack Halliday, Event Director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “With garage attendance growing year on year, the aim of the The Big UK Garage Event is to package all elements of what Automechanika Birmingham has to offer garages, to define the clear benefits of the show and make engagement as simple and effective as possible. Many of the exhibitors are already sharing deals and offers for us to promote to garages which will be found in a dedicated garage guide onsite.

“It is designed to ensure our independent garages get the most from attending and that’s why the event is giving back more than ever before to its visitors in 2019, making this the only UK Garage event worth attending.”

Registration is now open and visitors can now book their free ticket here: https://automechanika-birmingham-2019.reg.buzz

