Big opportunity for garages and the aftermarket to upskill with free CPD accredited training

Automechanika Birmingham 2019 will be hosting the automotive industry’s largest seminar programme when it opens its doors next month, designed to upskill the aftermarket and provide invaluable insight from over 75 expert speakers, trainers and key players.

This year’s programme features forum sessions and technical talks tailored to garages, factors and suppliers, including more than 100 hours of free training seminars and debates for technicians.

Sessions will be delivered over the three-day event, including presentations from industry expert speakers who will be on hand to highlight the latest innovations and provide insight into key issues and challenges for the aftermarket.

Key highlights of the comprehensive programme include The Workshop Training Hub providing expert led CPD accredited technical training seminars from the likes of Frank Massey, James Dillon, Andy Crook and Steve Carter, plus technical seminars from Darren Darling, DPF Recovery, Ecobat Battery Technologies, Actronics and Primalec. These will cover a range of topics for technicians including electric vehicles and engine fault diagnosis, as well as live demos on ADAS, Wheel Alignment and High Voltage Technical Training.

The Bodyshop Training Hub will also be showcasing its CPD accredited technical seminars specifically for the collision repair sector, where garages will get to see practical demonstrations provided by specialist training providers including Thatcham Research, The Automotive Glazing Academy and Cornerstone Technologies to name a few.

The Aftermarket Seminar theatre will deliver sessions from industry influencers from IAAF, SMMT, Frost & Sullivan, RMI, DVSA, IGA as well as an interview with Guy Martin.

Returning by popular demand the Keynote Panels will focus on the overarching theme of innovation for the event. Sessions will cover the state of the UK automotive sector, electrification, future mobility, connected and autonomous vehicles.

The free CPD technical training sessions, accredited by Automechanika Birmingham’s Global Skills Partner, IMI, will qualify for a free IMI certificate of attendance, which rewards technicians with CPD credits.

Visitors will to be scanned at each session they attend and certificates will be sent via email following the show. More information on the IMI and CPD can be found by visiting the IMI stand Y170.

Jack Halliday, Event Director of Automechanika Birmingham, explains: “This year’s seminar programme presents a huge incentive for garages to upskill and grow their business with expert advice from the industry’s leading technical trainers in our training hubs and suppliers in the showcases.

“For visitors who run a garage or a bodyshop; this will be their most valuable day of the year and they can see what’s in store to help improve their business, all for free.

“With the rapid evolution in technology taking place in our industry, there is a huge demand for more technical training and professional development, so it was only natural we address this by offering CPD training opportunities as part of our seminar programme to help technicians stay ahead.”

Visitors can register to attend the event by booking their free ticket here: https://automechanika-birmingham-2019.reg.buzz.

