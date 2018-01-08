The London Motor Show and Automechanika Birmingham have joined forces to jointly promote their automotive events. With The London Motor Show providing consumers with the ultimate automotive retail event in the Capital and Automechanika Birmingham hosting the UK’s leading exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and vehicle production sector dedicated to the UK’s automotive industry and trade, it was a natural move to bring the joint marketing abilities of the two together thereby broadening their potential reach to new customers.

Stephen Maitland-Oxley, Event Director for The London Motor Show, said, “The combination of Automechanika Birmingham and The London Motor Show reaching out to a combined audience will create new business opportunities and increased visitor attendance for both events. We are greatly looking forward to working together and increasing the UK’s thriving automotive events industry to new levels.”



Simon Albert, Event Director of Automechanika Birmingham, commented, “We are delighted to be working in a new partnership with The London Motor Show for 2018. The synergy between the two events will create exciting opportunities for both parties and we look forward to attracting more direct customers and end users from the automotive trade to Automechanika Birmingham."

The joint marketing campaign will consist of an intensive and targeted social media campaign, email marketing and cross platform joint branding exercises driving new customers and contacts bi-bidirectionally.