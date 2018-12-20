Automechanika Birmingham gears up for 2019

Automechanika Birmingham is set to return to the NEC from 4 to 6 June 2019, with leading suppliers signed up to exhibit, including Schaeffler, ZF, DENSO, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Bosch, Hella, Bilstein Group, MANN + HUMMEL, NGK and Yuasa.

New initiatives for Automechanika Birmingham 2019 include Bodyshop Demo Hub, Garage of the Year Awards and:

· New Product Innovation Showcase

· UK Aftermarket Power 250

· Bodyshop Zone and Training Hub

· Visitor Highway

This is all in addition to the hugely popular Garage Quarter and the automotive industry’s largest seminar programme, comprising hands on practical demos and technical advice and information.

Key industry associations speaking at the event will include NTDA, promoting the interests of the tyre wholesale, distribution and retail sectors of the automotive aftercare market.

The event is expected to house 600+ exhibitors with more than 12,000 visitors attending.

Visitors to the event will continue to benefit from the hugely successful Garage Quarter, the facilitated meetings programme and SMMT events. This, alongside industry focussed seminars, networking opportunities and the opportunity to launch new products, makes Automechanika Birmingham a must for automotive companies.

Few spaces remain for companies to sign up to exhibit as Automechanika looks to deliver on its pledge of providing the perfect ratio of visitors to exhibitors.

Visitors looking to sign up to attend can register from February, when registration goes live. Details will follow shortly.