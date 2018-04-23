Automechanika Birmingham have just launched the Business Meetings Tool in time for the 2018 exhibition, 5-7 June! The new software, available to exhibitors and visitors, helps to maximize time spent at the event by matching visitors interests with supplier capabilities and increasing the right meetings during the show. Visitors should register free to make the most of the Business Meetings Tool at www.automechanika-birmingham.com

if you haven’t registered for your badge, you can do so via the press link here https://www.automechanika-birmingham.com/welcome/press or by standard registration here: https://automechanika-2018-visitor.reg.buzz/?tts=&utm_campaign=&utm_source=&utm_term=&utm_content=

