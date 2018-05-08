Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s leading exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and vehicle production sector, has been shortlisted for two awards in the renowned Association Exhibitions Organisers (AEO) Excellence Awards 2018, “Best UK Tradeshow (more than 8000sqm) & Organiser Team 2018” in acknowledgment of its growing impact in the automotive industry’s event calendar.

Simon Albert, Managing Director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “I am ecstatic that the team has been recognised once again for their sheer hard work in organising a hugely successful exhibition. Being shortlisted once more recognizes this hard work and we look forward to what is going to be our best year yet.”

The landmark 25th edition of the AEO Excellence Awards will take place on 15th June 2018.

More than 500 exhibitors are due to attend for Automechanika Birmingham 2018, running from 5-7 June at the NEC, which will welcome vehicle production exhibitors in Hall 6, aftermarket suppliers in Hall 20 and a dedicated Garage Quarter in Hall 19.

Visitors looking to sign up can register for their free ticket here: https://www.automechanika-birmingham.com/welcome/get-your-free-ticket