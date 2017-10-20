Automechanika Birmingham launches new website

Automechanika Birmingham has launched a new website to showcase the UK’s leading exhibition for the automotive aftermarket and vehicle production sector.

The new website hosts dedicated information for professionals from the aftermarket and vehicle production sector, using a new navigational layout and design. Utilising colour coded menus; the website is designed to help users find information most suited to their needs. A green menu delivers information for vehicle production and a blue menu for the aftermarket, while the red menu offers an overview of the entire exhibition.

The new website announces developments for the 2018 event, including a wide-ranging seminar programme covering key industry issues, a newly introduced facilitated meetings programme, improved zones and several networking events for key players of the industry.

“As the event has established itself as the most important meeting place for the automotive industry, we are delighted to launch a new website which reflects the latest event information for suppliers and senior professionals from the automotive aftermarket and vehicle production sectors. With our plans for the 2018 event creating many more opportunities for both exhibitors and visitors, we recognise that a new website is the best vehicle to deliver information to the industry,” commented Simon Albert, Event Director.

“In addition to the diversity of exhibitors already booked for 2018, the exhibition is set to offer increased value for exhibiting companies, tailored to vehicle production, the aftermarket and workshops,” continued Albert, ‘and with so much going on, we recommend that everyone in the market uses the new website to learn about the business opportunities the exhibition can offer them!”

The organisers will be revealing new features, events and networking opportunities on the website in the coming weeks as developments progress for 2018. Head to the new website www.automechanika-birmingham.com for more information about the event.

From 5th-7th June 2018, Automechanika Birmingham, the focused automotive industry’s event, will take place at the NEC Birmingham. With over 300 exhibitors booked for 2018 and 85% of 2017 visitors intending to return to the exhibition, the 2018 event is already shaping up to be another success.



