Preparations for the show are going well, and underway are the visitor promotions. Pre registrations are up 20% on previous years.

Don't miss the opportunity for:

Over 100 hours of FREE training, seminars and debate



75 + industry leading speakers

500 exhibiting companies

150 NEW exhibitors

One visit 4-6 June, NEC

Register for Automechanika Birmingham today: https://automechanika-birmingham-2019.reg.buzz/?tts=