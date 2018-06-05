Automechanika Birmingham, the UK’s leading automotive trade exhibition, has now officially opened its doors as it returns to celebrate the thriving automotive aftermarket and vehicle production sectors and their contribution across the country.

Held in the heart of the UK, Birmingham’s extensive automotive history and accessible location makes it the ideal place to bring together leading automotive businesses and professionals to network and discuss the future of the industry.

With around 500 exhibitors, parts distributors, garages, tyre fitters, retailers, dealerships and vehicle manufacturers are given the opportunity to learn about the latest innovations and product launches taking place throughout the aftermarket and vehicle production industry.

Leading exhibitors for 2018 include: HELLA, Delphi, MANN + HUMMEL, Bosch, TEXA, Liqui Moly, Total, Michelin Lifestyle, Draper Tools, GroupAuto, Euro Repar Service, Dura, Ravaglioli, J & S Products, Snap-on, Milwaukee, SATA, Ecobat Battery Technologies as well as TR Fastenings, Magal/Arlington and SLM.

What’s more, industry experts are presenting a comprehensive programme of more than 70 hours of seminar sessions, technical talks, live demonstrations, and topical discussions on current industry issues and pioneering technology over the course of the three days.

A number of product launches are dominating the show as leading automotive companies reveal exciting plans for the future.

Independent garage visitors are also benefitting from a ‘new look’ layout at the 2018 exhibition, specifically aimed at garage businesses, with the introduction of a dedicated Garage Quarter featuring over 130 suppliers of tools and workshop equipment, services and innovative products as well as a Garage Social area, with extended opening hours until 7pm on Wednesday. A new specialist demo hub is showcasing live action across body & collision repair and vehicle customisation as well as a Business Services Village giving garages free advice on how to run a business more efficiently. The ever-popular Workshop Training Hub has returned for 2018, bigger and better than before including expert speakers and free training.

The winner of the ‘Garage of the Year’ award will also be announced at the show on 6 June, with 12 shortlisted garages from six categories going head-to-head to pick up the prize of £1000.

Simon Albert, Managing Director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “After a year of hard work by the team, we are finally here and we’re delighted to welcome the trade through our doors once again. We’re expecting another strong attendance and, with the new look layout, product launches, the latest technologies and practical solutions all set to be revealed, we’re certain that Automechanika Birmingham 2018 will not disappoint.”

Automechanika Birmingham is currently taking place from 5 - 7 June 2018 at the NEC in halls 6, 19 and 20.

Visitor registration is free for the 3-day event and there are still tickets available online now at www.automechanika-birmingham.com