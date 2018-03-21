Garage of the Year 2018 now open for entries

Winner to be announced at Automechanika Birmingham

Independent garages from across the UK are being urged to enter Automechanika Birmingham’s renowned ‘Garage of the Year’ awards which is now open for entries, celebrating the unsung heroes of the aftermarket.

Sponsored by the Independent Garage Association and run in partnership with Garage Wire, the competition is open to all garage businesses up and down the country.

Entrants may enter more than one category, explaining why their garage deserves to win the much-coveted prize, with the chance to walk away with £1000.

The six categories are:

Best Small Garage

Best Large Garage

Best Community Initiative award

‘Auto-mechanik’ of the Year

Technology Innovation Award

Business Innovation Award

Garages can enter by visiting: http://garagewire.co.uk/garage-year-2018/, but must do so before the deadline of 30 April.

Winners from each category will be announced at a special evening dinner to be held in the Director’s Lounge, Aston Villa Football Club on 5 June. All garages shortlisted will receive two free tickets to attend the dinner, sponsored by Elta, EDT, AA Garage Guide, Autologic and The Parts Alliance, with its braking brand Bendix sponsoring drinks.

Finalists will get to find out who has been crowned overall Garage of the Year winner at the event itself on 6 June.

Simon Albert, Managing Director of Automechanika Birmingham, said: “These awards present garages from all over the UK with the unique opportunity of recognising the hard work and contribution they give to the automotive industry. They are often the unsung heroes, and it’s a fantastic way to celebrate and champion the diversity of UK garage businesses.

“We strongly encourage all garages to get involved to be in with the chance of picking up £1000 at the event.”

The competition forms part of a larger offering for garages at the 2018 exhibition. The organisers have introduced a dedicated Garage Quarter featuring suppliers of tools and workshop equipment, services and innovative products as well as a Garage Social area.

Garage visitors will also benefit from limited free parking at the NEC and free breakfast upon arrival, on a first come first served basis. Visitors looking to sign up can register for their free ticket here: https://www.automechanika birmingham.com/welcome/get-your-free-ticket