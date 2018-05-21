Countdown! Just one month to go to the most exciting Automechanika Birmingham to date.

Simon Albert, Managing Director, said: “This year’s event has been designed to deliver the best visitor experience to date, with so much on offer to every sector of the automotive industry.

“With just one month to go to the leading event in the automotive aftermarket calendar, we are on course to deliver an action-packed event for our visitors and exhibitors.”

This year’s Automechanika Birmingham will offer a number of new features including: New Garage Quarter, extended opening hours, comprehensive free seminar programme, specialist demo Workshop Training Hub, Garage Social and Business Services Village.

The increasingly popular Garage of the Year awards will also announce the winner at the event with the overall winning garage walking away with a cheque for £1000.

Visitors can pre-register to attend the event by visiting the website https://www.automechanika-birmingham.com and filling in a simple form.

Bringing the industry together in 2018, the event has more than 500 exhibitors who have confirmed their presence including HELLA, Delphi, MANN + HUMMEL, Bosch, TEXA, Liqui Moly, Total, Michelin Lifestyle, Draper Tools, GroupAuto, Euro Repar Service, Dura, Hofmann Megaplan, J & S Products, SATA, Ecobat Battery Technologies as well as TR Fastenings, Magal/Arlington and SLM.



