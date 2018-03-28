Automechanika Birmingham wins ‘Best Trade Show’ at Industry Awards

The Automechanika Birmingham team proudly took to the stage to collect two awards on Friday 23rd March for Best Trade Show and the Best Independent Organiser in 2017 at the prestigious Exhibition News Awards.

The 2017 exhibition sold a staggering 5,000 square metres before the 2016 exhibition had even taken place and achieved a 45% increase in the number of exhibitors overall. The exhibition welcomed over 12,000 visitors through the doors to see over 800 exhibitors from the aftermarket and vehicle production sector.

Simon Albert, Event Director said “Now in our third year of Automechanika Birmingham, the team and I are grateful for the support of our exhibitors, visitors, partners in helping to making the industry’s event a huge success. We are now only 10 weeks away from the 2018 event - we have introduced a raft of new initiatives to suit the entire automotive industry. New elements include a dedicated hall for garage businesses as well as areas for retailers and free business advice, a meeting’s programme to encourage business conversations on exhibitor stands, new live demonstrations and free training from the experts! We look forward to welcoming everyone from 5-7 June 2018 at the NEC”

The two awards follow a further four accolades that the team at Automechanika Birmingham have achieved across the previous two years.

