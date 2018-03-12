Automechanika Birmingham hosted its Exhibitor Day at Birmingham NEC on 1 March, showcasing to exhibiting companies the raft of opportunities available to get the most out of their return on investment.

The day, which drew a high number of exhibitors from across the aftermarket, independent garage and vehicle production sectors also provided the opportunity to highlight the many exciting initiatives planned for 2018, including the new layout, the ‘Garage Quarter’ and the ‘Stand Awards’.

Event Director Simon Albert kick-started proceedings with an event overview, encouraged exhibitors to use tips on how to make the most of pre-show marketing with the help of the organising team, be operationally prepared and make best use of the networking facilities available.

Albert said: “The day was a resounding thumbs-up, with advice from a host of industry experts, enabling our exhibitors to leave armed with plenty of information to help make their show offering a huge success. We want to ensure that we provide exhibitors with the best possible support before, during and after the event, and the insight they’ve gained from the Exhibitor Day will no doubt help set them up for a great event.”

The leading exhibition for the UK’s automotive industry returns to the NEC, Birmingham, 5-7 June 2018. Visitors can register to attend for free at: https://www.automechanika-birmingham.com/welcome/get-your-free-ticket.