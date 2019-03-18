Automechanika Frankfurt broadens its scope

The leading international trade fair for the automotive aftermarket is creating new structures for the 2020 event, both thematically and physically on the exhibition grounds. The portfolio will now be more clearly organised, particularly in the areas of workshop equipment and future mobility.

New themes and an optimised hall structure – Automechanika Frankfurt will feature a strongly differentiated portfolio when it takes place from 8 to 12 September 2020. The event is taking advantage of the reconstruction of Hall 5 to create important synergies on the exhibition grounds and bring related themes together in the same locations. In future, products and solutions in the ‘Accessories & Customizing’ area will be grouped together in Hall 12, ensuring that this topic can be found in the direct vicinity of the workshop exhibition in Halls 8 and 9 that will now be called ‘Diagnostics & Repair’. For the first time, the product groups in focus in Hall 11 will be receiving their own designation at the next Automechanika, ‘Body & Paint’. They will be found in their customary location, and will be supplemented by a comprehensive supporting programme in the adjacent Portalhaus.

The Festhalle will continue to serve as the stage for tomorrow's mobility, and will now be focusing in particular on ‘Mobility as a Service & Autonomous Driving’ and ‘Alternative Drive Systems & Fuels’. The classic cars business was extremely popular at Automechanika 2018, and will be expanded even further as a result. Synergies were also achieved for workshop and tyre retailers at the last event, so Automechanika 2020 will be expanding to include the new ‘Tires & Wheels’ product group. This theme will remain in Hall 12, where it will be found alongside ‘Car Wash & Care’.

You will find detailed information on all the new developments at Automechanika at www.automechanika-frankfurt.com

New brand presentation

Every two years Automechanika revamps its brand presentation, which features on the cover of the current trade fair catalogue, as well as in the event’s advertisements, posters and websites. “‘Excellence in every detail’ – our kick-off campaign offers our customers a clear brand promise,” says Olaf Mußhoff, Director of Automechanika Frankfurt, “and we want our presentation to showcase the wide variety of products at the trade fair, an array that has long since moved past cars.”

The new motif now features three types of vehicles for the first time: cars, trucks and motorcycles. The vehicles have been composed from car parts and accessories that were made available for photographs by Automechanika exhibitors. The motif comprises hundreds of car parts that have been photographed and combined digitally.

The new ‘Automechanika trio’ leitmotif.

The next Automechanika Frankfurt is scheduled to take place from 8 to 12 September 2020.