Automechanika Frankfurt launches its first customer programme

Automechanika Frankfurt, the world’s leading trade fair for the automotive service industry, is taking place for the 25th time this year, and for the first time alongside REIFEN. Messe Frankfurt has decided to mark the occasion by launching a customer programme for the event. In 2018, visitors from tyre retailers and workshops will be able to look forward to lots of additional offers and services. Trade visitors can also take advantage of an extensive supporting programme focused on tyre services and repair.

The tyre industry is undergoing radical changes. Growing numbers of tyre retailers are offering automotive services, even as car dealers increase their range of tyres. In this situation, from 11 to 15 September 2018 the new trade fair duo Automechanika and REIFEN will be offering tremendous synergies for visitors from workshops, industry and retail.

Olaf Mußhoff, Director of Automechanika Frankfurt: “We are investing in tyres and tyre services because it is a field that belongs in Frankfurt. With this insider programme, we are inviting tyre dealers to come and experience Automechanika and its unrivalled product range live and in person. For our workshop professionals, this customer programme is a form of thank-you for nearly 50 years of loyalty. We are pleased to celebrate the trade fair’s 25th occurrence together.”

Those who take part in the Automechanika Insider programme will be able to take advantage of an all-inclusive package for their trade fair visit.

This includes free admission to Automechanika Frankfurt and REIFEN on every day of the event, free travel to and from the event on local public transport (RMV) and cloakroom service. Furthermore, trade fair guests will be able to enjoy a break from the hustle and bustle of the trade fair and plan their schedules in the exclusive Insider Lounge. Here, insiders are treated to personal service on site, as well as vouchers with special offers from exhibiting companies. There will also be guided tours of the event available in order to make it easier for visitors to find their way around the exhibition grounds. The number of participants in the Automechanika Insider programme is limited, and advance registration is required.

The terms and conditions of use and the registration form are available on the website: www.automechanika-insider.com



