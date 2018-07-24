Automechanika Frankfurt: Schrader shows NEW sensor and Retrofit Kit

This year Automechanika Frankfurt is celebrating its 25thedition and Schrader the automotive aftermarket brand of Sensata Technologies, is looking forward to meeting its customers at the show from 11/09/2018 to 15/09/2018 in Frankfurt, Germany.

Schrader will be represented with an 80 m2booth located in Hall 3.1, stand № E20. During these 5 days, visitors will have the chance to meet Schrader sales, technical and engineering experts who are ready to answer any TPMS-related questions and offer practical tips and suggestions. Schrader is participating in the show with updated product portfolio and is pleased to share innovative TPMS full-service solutions with its customers.

During the event, Schrader will present their patented, programmable TPMS EZ-sensor®,the first TPMS sensor in the world to be certified in accordance with the guidelines of TÜV SÜDProduct Service GmbH.In terms of flexibility and future viability, programmable sensors like the EZ-sensor®2.0 are clearly superior to the other universal sensors available on the market (configurable sensors or sensors with pre-programmed app codes). Furthermore, at the show, Schrader will be displaying an all new EZ-sensor®2.0 clamp-in version with BLACK aluminium valve.

In addition to this Schrader will present their NEW Schrader Solaris – Solar Powered TPMS Retrofit Kit, an OE quality solution for all class M1 vehicles that did not come equipped with the TPMS system from the manufacturer. The new solution from Schrader offers following features:

Wireless and solar powered system.

Audio and visual warnings.

Real-time tyre pressure and temperature monitoring in all 4 tyres.

Schrader Solaris can program the following wheel configurations: 2 wheels, 4 wheels and 6 wheels.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to learn more about Schrader Academy training offers. This training division of Schrader has been created in 2016. Schrader Academy provides the only DEKRA certified TPMS Expert Training.

Schrader’s exhibition stand will also showcase additional TPMS tools, including the EZ-sensor®Pad. This TPMS programming tool for smartphones, tablets (both iOS and Android) and Windows PCs, is specifically designed to program EZ-sensor®2.0. The tool can cover every vehicle of the European vehicle fleet with direct TPMS. EZ-sensor®Padoffers the highest new vehicle coverage, as software updates are available immediately after their development and for free.