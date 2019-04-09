Automechanika Garage of the Year open for entries

Automechanika Birmingham’s Garage of the Year competition is now open for entries. Sponsored by the Independent Garage Association (IGA) and run in partnership with Garage Wire, the competition is open to garages from across the UK and Ireland.

Entries can be made online https://garagewire.co.uk/garage-of-the-year-2019-entry-form/ but must be submitted before the deadline of 26 April 2019.

Entrants may enter more than one category, explaining why their garage deserves to win the much-coveted prize, with the chance to walk away with £1,000.

Winners from each category will be announced at a special evening dinner to be held at the National Motor Cycle Museum on 5 June 2019, with drinks available from 7pm after the second day of the show.

Automechanika’s Garage of the Year awards forms part of the Big UK Garage Event at this year’s Automechanika Birmingham, providing more benefits to thousands of garages planning to visit. With the garage audience growing year on year, the aim of this year’s event is to deliver more opportunities for garage businesses at the industry’s event.

The Big UK Garage Event will feature more for garages and will include exclusive show offers, big giveaways, competitions and some celebrity appearances. The event gives access to over 500 leading suppliers such as: Schaeffler, ZF, DENSO, MAHLE Aftermarket, Delphi Technologies, Valeo, Bosch, Hella, Bilstein Group, MANN + HUMMEL, NGK and Yuasa.

Garages will also receive free parking and free breakfast on arrival for their workforce. Other points of interest this year for garages will also include free technical training on hybrid and electric vehicles – CPD accredited by Global Skills Provider IMI. Garages will also see live demos from the industry’s top speakers and partners including Frank Massey, Andy Crook and James Dillon, the returning Workshop Training Hub, Technical Talks as well as the new Garage Equipment Showcase.

Garage of the Year 2019 categories include:

Best Small Garage – Southern & Northern regional winners

Best Large Garage – Southern & Northern regional winners

Best Community Initiative

Auto-mechanik of the Year

Technology Innovation

Business Innovation Award

Commitment to Training and Standards

Outstanding Achievement

Garage Owner of the Year





Jack Halliday, event director for Automechanika Birmingham, said: “As part of our expanded Big UK Garage Event, we are confident that Automechanika’s Garage of the Year 2019 awards will be the best yet.

“With visitor registration for the event up and leading suppliers offering more for visitors, we’re pulling out all the stops to deliver a big day out for garages to improve their business on a daily basis. This is the last chance to visit Automechanika Birmingham because it won’t return until 2021. Why not try your hand at some of the competitions offered at Automechanika Birmingham and win some big prizes?”

Visitors can register to attend the event by booking their free ticket here: https://automechanika-birmingham-2019.reg.buzz.