Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2019 will be returning for its third consecutive year from 28 February – 2 March. As the fair’s popularity continues to grow for the region, it expects to host 380 international exhibitors across the automotive service industry, in the Saigon Exhibition and Convention Centre. The fair will stretch over 10,200 sqm of exhibiting space, where attendees will explore an array of the latest products and services that the industry has to offer.

Vietnam is one of the most dynamic countries in Southeast Asia, not only for its automotive industry but for the domestic economy in general. The country’s economy is experiencing continued growth and GDP is forecasted to rise another 6.6% in 2019 [1]. At any rate, this is not a standalone factor in the rapid progression of the local automotive industry. Another contributing element is the favourable policies recently implemented by the government, which have created more and more opportunities for international companies to enter the Vietnamese market. Companies have capitalised on local industry incentives, whereby they can supply and manufacture vehicles in Vietnam.

For these reasons, a number of opportunities have risen for the wider automotive sphere to tap into the region’s prosperity. For instance, reports from Vietnam’s commercial vehicle sector suggest this area of the industry is developing at a steady rate. The country has also attracted foreign investment from a number of overseas companies, one of which is the Russian commercial vehicle manufacturer Gaz [2]. The company has targeted Vietnam due to its developing manufacturing and suppliers market, and aims to start localising production in a new joint venture with a local firm.

In light of this, organisers of Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City anticipate that over 60% of the show’s exhibitors in 2019 will showcase their commercial vehicle related products, many of whom will be categorised under the new Truck Competence.

One such exhibitor at the upcoming fair is AFI Brake, a Malaysian company which specialises in brake pads for both passenger and commercial vehicles. As the 2019 edition of the show approaches, Mr Chong Tze Liang, Managing Director says: “The demand for commercial vehicles and advanced logistic operations is increasing in Vietnam, as is the demand for cross-country travel. Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City allows manufacturers to invest in appropriate products for commercial vehicles, such as ours, which both meet international standards of safety and reliability.”

Meanwhile, Mr Lars Verswyvel, Managing Director of the show’s local strategic partner, IST Vietnam, Karuna Canopies’s supplier, says: “We are looking to increase our local sales and develop products specifically targeting the local commercial vehicle market. The fair provides the best opportunity for us to be in the same room as people who understand current market needs. Highlighting the commercial vehicle sector with Truck Competence will not only help local buyers quickly identify our products, but will encourage more meaningful business exchanges at the fair.”

The show’s fringe programme events have also been tailored to complement Truck Competence, and will shed light on the commercial vehicle market in Vietnam. This includes the Fleet Management Conference, which is geared toward fleet managers, operators, logistics owners, public transportation, vehicle manufacturers, and leasing and rental companies. The event will cover the use of big data for the commercial vehicle industry, to save the costs as well as increase workflow efficiencies by monitoring vehicles and tyres in real time.

For more information about Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City 2019 and this year’s exhibitor product categories, visit www.automechanika-hcmc.com

Automechanika Ho Chi Minh City is co-organised by Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd, Chan Chao International Co Ltd and Yorkers Exhibition Service Vietnam. It is one of 17 Automechanika fairs held in Africa, Asia, Europe and North, Central and South America. For more information, contact Messe Frankfurt New Era Business Media Ltd, +85228027728 / autoasia@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.

