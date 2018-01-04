After closing its doors for the 13th edition, Automechanika Shanghai has recorded its most successful ever year. The 2017 show, which took place from 29 November to 2 December, has received overwhelmingly positive response from all corners of the automotive industry. The event represents the entire supply chain for business exchange, marketing, networking and education on a global scale, and is Asia’s largest trade fair for the automotive parts, accessories and service industries. With encouraging final figures and participant feedback, the show continues its upward trajectory in terms of scale and overall offerings.

Key figures for Automechanika Shanghai 2017:

6,051 exhibitors from 40 countries and regions (+5%)

340,000 sqm across 15 halls (+9%)

130,928 visitors from 142 countries and regions (+9%)

149 buyer delegate groups from 20 countries and regions (+15%)

19 international pavilions

57 concurrent fringe programme events

The success and growth of the fair was clear to see on the show floor, particularly through a number of new and enhanced areas on display. For example, show participants noted how there was a stronger emphasis on electronics at the show, with an increased display of new energy vehicles, electric car developments, and autonomous driving innovations.

On top of this, with the addition of the brand new REIFEN Zone for tyres, wheels and rims, the industry’s entire product supply chain is now covered at Automechanika Shanghai. Many exhibitors expressed how this helps generate more opportunities for cross-sector collaboration with leading players for parts, components, repair, maintenance, accessories, customising, electronics, systems, and tyres.

The same can be said for the increased internationalism of the fair, with 19 individual country and region pavilions participating from France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Russia, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UK, the US and the UAE. There has also been a 14% increase in overseas exhibitors compared to last year. These boosts have led to what has become Automechanika Shanghai’s largest ever globally represented show, transforming the fair into an international hub by drawing in high-level participants from multiple sectors.

What’s more, the show’s exhibitors crossed paths with a record number of 130,928 visitors from 142 countries and regions this year, 26% of which came from overseas. The top 10 visiting countries for the 2017 edition included Taiwan, Korea, Russia, Malaysia, Iran, India, Thailand, Japan, Turkey and Australia.