With the accelerator pressed firmly to the floor, Automechanika Shanghai is speeding ahead for another record-breaking year. From 28 November 2018, the 14th edition will be the largest edition ever seen, as the show hosts a gathering of exhibitors, buyers and visitors, all of whom are eager to explore the latest advancements across the entire automotive ecosystem. For the next four days, the fair will cover 350,000 sqm across the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

The fair has seen growth in every aspect of the show in 2018, which not only highlights the speed at which the Asian automotive industry is growing, but also the international market’s ambitions in expanding their reach in Asia and the rest of the world. This is evident in the show’s increased number of exhibitors, which has risen to 6,269 and represents a 4% rise from the previous year. From this, there is an exhibiting presence from 43 countries and regions. What’s more, the fair will host many international visitor groups, with an expected overall total of 140,000 visitors, which has increased by 7% from last year.

Visitors will have the opportunity to experience many new brands exhibiting for the first time at this year’s fair. These include the likes of Aeolus, Aliexpress, ALPS, Autozi, Beta, Casstime, CQHY, Doublestar Tire, Hikvision, Hunter, INVT, Jauto, Jinfei, Keihin, Kunlun Lubricating, KUS, Mevis, Pateo, Petlas, Pirelli, Petro Canada, PSA, SASH, Sensata, Synace, Tongyi, Zotost, and more.

Additionally, there are a strong number of returning exhibitors ready to showcase their advancements, such as ACDelco, Aisin, Bilstein, Bosch, Brembo, Bright, China Changan, China North Industries, Continental Automotive, ContiTech, CRRC, Dali, Delphi, Denso, EAE, ENEOS, FAWER, Fix Auto, Hella, Honeywell, Launch, Liqui Moly, MA-FRA, MANN+HUMMEL, Michelin, MOTUL, NGK, NTN-SNR, SAIC Motor, SATA, Schaeffler, Blue-Point, SONAX, Tech, Valvoline, VIE, ZF, and Zynp Group.

This year, there are a total of 19 overseas pavilions from both developing and established auto markets. These consist of France, Germany, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Italy, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Pakistan, Poland, Singapore, Spain, Taiwan, Thailand, Turkey, the UAE, the UK and the USA. India will also be retuning in this year’s line-up. Many pavilions comprise of globally recognised brands, including Amboss, BASF, DEKRA, PROFI-TECH, Toshiba, Industrias Dolz SA and more.

The show will also feature corporate pavilions at the fairground. For example, the Hyundai Motor Group will have its own dedicated area for the first time, featuring its various OE parts suppliers and subsidiary companies, including the likes of Hyundai, Hyundai Mobis and KIA Motors.

Mr Cheng Yongshun, Vice General Manager of co-organiser the China National Machinery Industry International, said: “The automobile market is undergoing a further transformation and technological advancement backed by support from the Chinese government. This has undoubtedly benefited the aftermarket sector as well. To fully capture the favourable market, we need to acquire knowledge in the evolving market trends and industry developments. Automechanika Shanghai provides a platform for every stakeholder in the aftermarket to discuss and exchange these new ideas, meaning the industry can prepare itself to grasp more new and profitable opportunities.”

Show highlights and specialised zones

The fairground is filled with thousands of exhibitors providing comprehensive coverage of the entire automotive supply chain, and halls have been categorised into different industry segments to focus attention on the extensive range of products, services and technologies. These segments include Parts & Components, Electronics & Systems, Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility, Repair & Maintenance, Accessories & Customising and REIFEN. Additionally, there are many individual zones featured across all halls to spotlight specific themes in different sectors.

One new aspect this year is the Tomorrow’s Service and Mobility sector, situated in the North Hall of the fairground. This area is a hotspot for innovation, with prominent manufacturers and suppliers presenting their solutions and products on the themes of digitalisation, car connectivity, alternative drives, autonomous driving, new mobility services, as well as advanced composite materials for new energy vehicles and body lightweighting.

Another debut this year is the Chain Stores Zone at Hall 7.2, which has been established in response to the supply chain’s evolving distribution network. Meanwhile, the returning REIFEN (Tyres) area has seen a 43% increase in exhibiting space, where the latest tyre, wheel and rim products as well as repair products and services will be displayed. These two zones will sit together for exhibitors and visitors to capitalise on the interconnections between the global tyre and post-sales automotive sectors.

Elsewhere, the Motorsports & High Performance Zone is also situated in the same hall, showcasing the latest advancements in customisation, interior and exterior products and accessories for motorsports vehicles. What’s more, a number open forums will take place, discussing street racing, endurance racing, electric car circuit competitions, and more.

Meanwhile, supported by the Remanufacture Committee of China Association of Automobile Manufactures (CPRA) and China National Resources Recycling Association Remanufacture Division (CRRARD), the Remanufacturing Zone will be located in Hall 8.1. Remanufacturing is a relatively new industry in China, which aims to reduce material costs, aid energy saving and contribute to reducing greenhouse gas emissions. The zone displays a variety of high quality remanufactured products such as engines, transmissions, starters, generators, superchargers and condensers. Not only that, but it also offers services for quality assurance and certification, remanufacturing process consultations and e-commerce and data management services.

Exhibitors in the Auto Manufacturing Zone will showcase their latest manufacturing tools and equipment. This includes robotic products and robot arms, optical inspection equipment, ultrasonic diagnostic equipment, and cleaning equipment.

In terms of the show’s fringe programme, this year the show boasts an impressive 57 schedule events taking place throughout Automechanika Shanghai. The topics discussed in the conferences, seminars and interactivities are underpinned by sector themes that run across the fairground floor.

One highly anticipated events from this year’s line-up is the Tomorrow’s Service & Mobility Summit, which will shed light on the rapid developments of autonomous driving, car connectivity, digitalisation and new energy vehicles. Experts will discuss current and future trends as well as the differences between China and Germany regarding safety implementation and the future of the service and mobility sector. The Automotive Aftermarket Summit 2018 will highlight China’s rapidly growing aftermarket sector as it continues to be one of the country’s most significant segments in the market. The summit will cover growth hotspots across domestic and international markets, while exploring the impacts of e-commerce, developments of service chain stores, independent workshops, auto financing, insurance and more.

What’s more, the Green Automotive Painting Summit 2018 will reveal details about the recent environmental protection policies in China. The summit aims to tackle solutions and upgrades for materials, painting technology and operations, and importantly, what these developments mean for the traditional service sectors. On top of this, the Connected Mobility Conference Shanghai will examine ways to build and profit from the connected digital mobility ecosystem. The conference will bring together leaders from in and around China to discuss future trends, opportunities and challenges of implementing mobility models in China.

Ms Fiona Chiew, Deputy General Manager of co-organiser Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd, shared her views on this year’s edition, saying: “Automechanika Shanghai has become a benchmark for the development of the automotive industry by not only supporting exhibitors, but by encouraging them all to stay up to date with current market needs. As organisers, we strive to stay two steps ahead by continually introducing and repositioning our sectors, zones and fringe programme events. It is our mission to help industry professionals examine and explore the latest trends and provide them with the tools to plan and deliver their business objectives, which both meets the customers' current and future needs, while being able to adapt to policy updates and environmental changes”.

Press conference highlights

This year’s Automechanika Shanghai press conference is taking place on 28 November 2018 at the Intercontinental Shanghai NECC. The organisers will offer insight into this year’s show details, before welcoming a number of exhibiting companies to present their latest product innovations and thoughts on some key industry developments. Exhibitors that featuring during the press conference include Add Industry Zhejiang Corporation Limited Co Ltd, Hella Trading (Shanghai) Co Ltd, SAIC General Motors Sales Limited Company and ZF Friedrichshafen AG.

Automechanika Shanghai is organised by Messe Frankfurt (Shanghai) Co Ltd and the China National Machinery Industry International Co Ltd (Sinomachint). It is one of 17 Automechanika fairs held across Africa, Asia, Europe and the Americas. For any further enquiries, you can contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd on + 852 2802 7728 or via email auto@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com .

