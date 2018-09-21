Madrid —21 September 2018 — The next edition of the Automechanika Shanghai show will be held from November 28 to December 1. This year the fair will host the first conference on the tyre sector in China, which will be organised by one of the newest and most innovative communications agencies in the automotive industry in Britain – Valebridge Media Services – along with the fair itself.

The “China International Conference on Tyre Industry Cooperation & Developments”forum aims to become a benchmark for the industry in Asia and will address some of the most pressing issues that the industry is currently facing such as: ways to facilitate export for Chinese companies, distributors strategies to enter the Giant Asian market, and the latest technologies.

As a matter of fact, the emergence of new developments is what is changing the industry. For that reason, this conference will reveal the latest worldwide trends in the tyre sector. To do so, the China International Conference on Tyre Industry Cooperation & Developments,that will be held on November 29, will feature presentations from some of the most renowned experts that will provide valuable insights to understand the current challenges and opportunities of the industry.

The conference intends to provide a platform for exchange of ideas and open dialogue between the Chinese companies and the rest of the world, with the organisers estimating that around 200 visitors will attend the six presentations.

Automechanika Shanghai is the Asia’s largest trade fair for automotive parts, accessories, equipment and services. Organised by Messe Frankfurt and China National Machinery Industry International, it is one of the 17 Automechanika shows held in Africa, Asia, Europe, and the Americas. This year’s edition will take place from November 28 to December 1, with an area of 350,000 sqm and will host 6,250 exhibitors coming from the entire automotive OE supply chain and aftermarket who will display their products and services to the 140,000 visitors expected for this edition of the show.