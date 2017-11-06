Automechanika Shanghai anticipates successful debut of the REIFEN Zone

It’s beyond doubt that Asia’s automobile industry has been developing at a rapid pace in recent years. From 2009 to 2016, China alone was the world's largest car manufacturer and benefitted greatly from having the biggest sales market. As a result, the country rose to become the world’s top producer and exporter of tyres, with production volume climbing to 947 million units in 2016. Not only that, but the global tyre demand is still rising, with the market projected to reach 2.5 billion units by 2022.

Tyres are also one of the key components in the automotive sector, and are indispensable throughout the entire automotive value chain. With tyres and their many associated products playing such an invaluable role in the continued growth of the automotive industry both domestically and globally, visitors to this year’s edition of Automechanika Shanghai can expect to find the most comprehensive range of products, innovations and news to cover the entire spectrum of the tyre sector. The fair will take place from 29 November – 2 December at the National Exhibition and Convention Centre, Shanghai, where over 130,000 visitors will meet with an estimated 6,000 exhibitors.

For the first time this year, the show will welcome the brand new REIFEN Zone – a co-located area dedicated to tyres, wheels and rims, as well as for the repair, management, sales and storage of tyres. As the world’s leading fair for the tyre industry, REIFEN has been a consistent meeting place since its first ever edition back in 1960 in Germany.

The addition of the REIFEN Zone to Automechanika Shanghai not only represents the tightening relationship between the tyre and aftermarket service segments, but also perfectly complements the existing spectrum of products available at the fair. Tyre dealers have the opportunity to offer even more automotive services, and car dealers and workshops looking to expand on their range of tyre partners.

For more information about the show, please visit www.automechanika-shanghai.com or contact Messe Frankfurt (HK) Ltd at +852 2802 7728 or auto@hongkong.messefrankfurt.com.



