Automechanika Shanghai opens its doors tomorrow

It’s the time of year where the world’s automotive industry turns its eyes to China, to welcome what is now the 13th edition of Automechanika Shanghai. Opening its doors on 29 November 2017, the fair continues to be seen as the industry’s most vital tool for information exchange, marketing, trading and education. Its continued success is once again demonstrated through the fair’s growing exhibition space, which in 2017 has increased by 9% to 340,000 sqm, and for the first time ever will cover 15 halls of the National Exhibition and Convention Center in Shanghai.

In line with the rapid speed in which the Chinese and Asian automotive market is evolving, the show’s exhibitor numbers have climbed to a record 6,051 from 40 countries and regions, which itself is a 5% increase on last year. During the course of the show, these exhibitors will cross paths with an estimated 130,000 trade visitors, which represents an 8% rise on the previous edition.

Thanks to these considerable rises in the show’s size and scale, Automechanika Shanghai is this year celebrating its largest ever and highest quality edition.

A high number of new brands are exhibiting at the fair this year, such as ADAYO, Carzone, ENEOS, Fangxing Tyre, Fleetguard, FUCHS, Gazele 3, Henkel, Isuzu, Linglong, MTA and Tyreplus.



Meanwhile, this year’s returning exhibitors include the likes of ACDelco, BILSTEIN, Bosch, Brembo, Continental Automotive, Dana, Delphi, Denso, Dongfeng, FAWER, Hitachi, Interstate Batteries, LIQUI MOLY, Magneti Marelli, Mobiletron, Motul, NTN-SNR, RAV, Rotary, SATA, Schaeffler, Snap-on, SONAX, Valvoline and ZF.

On top of these, the Automechanika Shanghai also features the brand new REIFEN Zone, where the world of tyres, wheels, rims and related products will be displayed at a dedicated area in the West Hall, for the sector’s most innovative products and research. REIFEN is the world’s leading fair for the tyre industry, and its partnership with Automechanika is a reflection of the consistently strong relationship between the tyre and aftermarket sectors.

‘The automotive industry’s digitalisation trend’ has gradually gained an extremely strong foothold in the global auto sector, which is now filtering through to the show floor at a fast pace. Following suit with the industry’s gradual shift in interest towards more advanced production methods such as for energy cars, electric vehicles, autonomous driving, advanced car safety and related technologies, the Electronics & Systems (E&S) sector has a much better representation across the entire show floor this year.

Visitors can find the show’s Motorsports & High Performance Zone in Hall 6.2, which will feature a wide range of products, activities and demonstrations for car racing, high performance vehicles and motorsports. This year will in particular explore high quality parts for customisation, and will showcase the culture of motorsports whilst exploring the future of car customisation.

