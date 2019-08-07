Automotive Business Hits Record Sales Despite Market Challenges

You would be hard pushed to have not seen some of the “doom and gloom” across the media in recent months. Continued fears over Brexit, Car Manufacturers Losses, Price Depreciation on Used Vehicles, Weakening Pound, to name but a few of the stories that have been filling our timelines this year.

But despite all that, The Wheel Specialist have continued to see growing success month on month, year after year. And they have just reported that they have enjoyed over £1,000,000 in gross monthly sales in recent months.

The Wheel Specialist are a Franchise business with 27 sites currently in the UK. They have over 35 years’ experience in the field of Alloy Wheel Refurbishment and Customisation and operate from fixed premises. They are the No.1 Alloy Wheel Refurbishment business in the UK and are the only company to provide a Full wheel refurbishment process from fixed premises.

Since deciding to Franchise the business in 2007, the company has constantly and consistently grown a successful business model, seeing turnover increase every year and had over £10,000,000 in gross sales in 2018, and are well on target to break a new record this year.

Richard Higson, National Development Manager stated; “It has been a testament to our fantastic brand, quality of service, and dedication to uphold our company standards by our franchisees, that has helped us to forge the path forward and bought us to this landmark achievement. We have strong plans to develop and grow our network throughout 2019/2020.”

Ginny Murphy QFP, CEO & Founder responded with; “Breaking through the million pound a month goal has been a fantastic achievement and I am proud of the tremendous dedication and focus of our network of franchisees and all the team here at HQ, without them this would never have been possible. We have reached this goal during what have been some of the most volatile periods within the economy for decades. And we are only half way towards our planned market penetration! So, I am very excited at our future prospects as we open more branches and recruit more franchisees to help meet the ever-growing demand for our services.”

If you would like to find out more about this great Franchise Opportunity you can get more information by visiting the website at https://www.thewheelspecialist-franchise.co.uk/or give the team a call today on 01564 784991.

