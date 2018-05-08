Since being crowned 2017 NTDA Tyre Technician Apprentice of the Year, Kimberley Locker has been reaping the benefits of her industry win. Prize sponsor Autoparts Garage Equipment, leading automotive equipment supplier, reflects on her achievement to date as she offers some inspiring advice for young apprentices.

Since winning the award, Kimberley has been promoted to Assistant Manager and is now based in the STS Tyre Pros depot in Aylesbury. She was also delighted with her Matco tool box, donated by Autoparts Garage Equipment and is already putting it to good use.

Describing her win as “an amazing feeling”, she said that she “felt honoured and proud”, proving to herself that all the hard work she had put in over the previous two years had paid off and been acknowledged.

Kimberley said: “When I first started my apprenticeship I wasn’t 100% sure it was the field of work that I wanted to be in, but it didn’t take me long to realise that I was in the right place and in the right hands. I completed my apprenticeship early, after receiving some fantastic training, and went on to become the assistant manager of the (Aylesbury) centre I was based in.”