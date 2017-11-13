Autoparts treads new ground with ORIUM tyres

Autoparts UK has expanded its exclusive range of ORIUM tyres with the introduction of two passenger car tyres, providing customers with an even wider choice of stock and performance.The recent additions include the ORIUM HP, a high performance tyre, and an ultra-high performance tyre, ORIUM UHP, with both tyres featuring a new tread pattern and wet grip rating.

ORIUM HP features a range of advanced wear performances making the tyres easy to control at any speed with its asymmetrical tread pattern design and rigid ribs. Its new Silica compound based tread pattern also optimises fuel consumption and delivers strong performances on wet and dry road surfaces.

ORIUM HP offers excellent vehicle coverage and sizes 15’’ to 16’’ are available for series 45 to 65, 17" to 19" sizes are available for series 35 to 55.

Meanwhile, ORIUM UHP’s asymmetrical tread pattern design also offers improved performance on both wet roads due to the tyre’s longitudinal and transversal grooves for water evacuations, and also on dry roads as the outside of the tyre features large tread blocks optimising the contact patch. The optimised casing construction includes tread pattern rigidity and a new silica compound provides rolling resistance and wet traction.

ORIUM is manufactured by Europe’s largest tyre manufacturer and is 100 percent compliant with new regulations, with the modern design combining safety with performance.