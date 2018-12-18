Autopromotec 2019: the manufacturers’ exhibition

Autopromotec is the most specialised international exhibition of automotive equipment and aftermarket products. The event has registered tremendous growth in latest years, thanks to the presence of internationally renowned exhibitors, and is now considered the main European trade show gathering all automotive aftermarket product groups under one roof: from tyres to car service, from workshop equipment to spare parts. The 2019 edition will build on the record-breaking results of the 2017 show, offering the highest level of quality, specialization and global outlook.

The tyre sector has a special role in Autopromotec, representing its historic heart: the show was launched (back in 1965) as the Exhibition of Tyre Retreading Equipment, and nowadays the range on offer encompasses everything to do with wheels and tires for all kinds of vehicles.

Many tyre equipment manufacturers represent an established presence amongst Autopromotec’s exhibitors. Italy has the highest concentration of garage equipment manufacturers, and most of them are worldwide leaders in their own sectors, selling up to 80% of their production abroad. The main tyre manufacturers worldwide will also be present at Autopromotec 2019, showcasing the best products available in the market in terms of quality, research and innovation.

Autopromotec is a must-see for professional manufacturers and operators interested in enhancing their global network, finding new business opportunities, and acquiring key strategic insight through expert analysis and in-depth discussions on the most important topics of the aftermarket sector.

Autopromotec will take place in Bologna, Italy, May 22-26, 2019.