Autopromotec 2019 turns on the engine

Autopromotec 2019 opened on 22 May at the Bologna exhibition. During the five-day event professionals from the whole supply chain will have a look at the best solutions in the automotive maintenance and service industry and at the same time will sample the future of car assistance, a market that is moving fast towards autonomous driving, connected cars, electricity and shared mobility.

Autopromotec 2019 has a lot more in store than even the record-breaking 2017 edition, with a 4.4% increase in the number of participating companies and a total surface of 162,000m2, 4,000m2larger: indeed, more than 1,650 companies have chosen this event to showcase their products and services. The share of non-Italian companies is 43%, from as many as 53 different Countries. The map of the 2019 edition of Autopromotec is divided into 17 halls and 5 outdoor areas, hosting all Aftermarket sub-sectors. Indeed, companies are grouped by product category, thus allowing visitors to follow personalised itineraries based on their respective professional interests. The world of workshop equipment, tyre assistance, lifting and rim and tyre servicing is on display in an area nearby (H. 19, 20, 14, 15 and 22), as well as spare parts, components and Car Services(H. 16, 18 and 21); as a new feature, a whole hall is dedicated to lubricants (H. 28 and part of Hall 29). Body-shop equipment and products are also on display in two adjacent halls (H. 26 and 29); the diagnostic universe is showcased in Hall 30, while the part about service stations, car wash facilities and Car Careis available in H. 25; finally, multi-purpose equipment, tools and compressors are displayed in H. 36.

Confirming the role of Autopromotec as an event for insight and professional growth for automotive repair market operators, the 2019 edition of AutopromotecEDU will also be back: the comprehensive calendar of meetings and round tables on market hot topics will offer industry operators interesting ideas to optimise, innovate and boost their business.