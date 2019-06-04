Autopromotec – A productive meeting point for SD-International

Productive meetings were a central focus for SDI at the show



As a seasoned exhibitor at international tyre shows around the world, leading global contract tyre supplier – SD-International (SDI) were once again at the recent Autopromotec 2019 Show in Bologna, Italy to showcase the latest innovative developments in their progressive Private Brands – Zeta, Pace and Toledo for the PCR, High Performance and 4x4/SUV market sectors.

Taking centre stage on the SDI stand for Zeta were the current leading patterns including theZTR10, ZTR18, ZTR20 andZTR50 PCR/high performance tyres and the Zivaro A/T for 4x4/SUV’s. Also on prominent display were the Pace PC18, PC20 and PC50 for PCR/High Performance and the Pace Impero tyre for sports SUV’s and Crossovers. Finally, the Toledo TL5000 high performance pattern and TL6000 A/T tyres also attracted a lot of interest from visitors.

Andy Baron, SDI’s Sales Manager for the UK and Irelands points out that the Autopromotec show has always proved to be a very positive event for the company as it acts as a central European meeting point for their customers. Throughout the event there was a constant stream of positive meetings with some of their distribution partners in many countries. The show is also popular with the UK tyre market, so SDI were able to meet a number of their customers for an update on their future needs from the company’s brands.

Andy adds, “Globally SDI operates successful distribution channels in around ninety countries and most European markets are covered by local established wholesalers/distributors.”

With regards to the company’s current TBR business and the Chinese Tariff situation, SDI is actively looking at other tyre producing countries outside of China and it is anticipated that by this coming September the company will have an alternative tyre production option in place to resume full production of its TBR range.