Autopromotec Bologna: TecAlliance presents brand-new web portal

Digitisation offers the automotive aftermarket an enormous opportunity to enhance its efficiency – with automated repair and product management processes. At Autopromotec, from 22 to 26 May in Bologna, visitors can find out which intelligent solutions are most suitable for this. At Stand C58 in Hall 16, TecAlliance will be showcasing its newly developed portal Order Manager Entry Supply Web, a cloud-hosted web application to receive and export stock orders.

Also included in the trade fair kit of the leading data specialist are: Data Manager, Fleet Manager and Analytics Manager with its new Demand Dashboard module. The tools enable parts manufacturers to optimise their own product portfolios and make informed decisions based on valid data.

The TecAlliance experts will also be discussing Version 3.0 of the TecDoc Catalogue at Autopromotec in Bologna. The new version, on the market since January, has been designed to be even more user-friendly and intuitive than ever. Users can access a range of manufacturer-compliant information directly from the spare parts search. This makes spare part identification in daily business even simpler.