To counteract the ongoing skills shortage within the automotive industry, and meet the growing demand from UK garages for highly skilled technicians, Autotech Recruithas launched an exclusive alliance with ZF Aftermarket Technical Training – in a bid to give ALL vehicle technicians access to in-depth, technical courses.

The move further cements Autotech Recruit’s position within the automotive recruitment sector as a leading organisation for training and development, in the overriding drive to reduce the skills gap. As a recruitment company, solely dedicated to the industry, Autotech Recruit already offers many training options, including MOT training, however this new alliance will provide much needed technical training on key vehicle components.

Courses will cover extensive training on key vehicle parts, including transmission systems, steering, suspension, driveline components and on electric and hybrid vehicles - meeting growing calls for skilled technicians to service electric vehicles and cars which are becoming increasingly complex.

“Garages are under pressure from rapid advances in technology, and, whilst we still need to focus on bringing in new talent, it is essential that the current workforce is trained sufficiently,” comments Gavin White, managing director of Autotech Recruit. “Through our close connections with the industry, we recognise the exact needs of both garage owners and vehicle technicians today and it has become increasingly apparent that we need to provide training on specific vehicle components to give technicians a greater level of understanding. We need to build a fix first time mentality.”

“As vehicles evolve, the automotive aftermarket needs to evolve with them,” adds Mandla Ndhlovu, Head of Training at Autotech Recruit.“I am excited by the partnership with ZF Aftermarket Technical Training, which will enable us to offer this high quality of training the automotive industry desperately needs. It will give garages an opportunity to equip their technicians with the skills, knowledge and attributes needed to be able to successfully maintain and repair the vehicles of today and the more technologically advanced vehicles of the future.”

A leading supplier of automotive OEM parts, ZF Aftermarket UK offers one of the industry’s most comprehensive range of training programmes.

Both parties, who are members of the Independent Automotive Aftermarket Federation(IAAF) share the philosophy that upskilling and better training provisions will help towards reducing the skills gap.