MELKSHAM, UK, 30 August, 2018 –Avon Motorcycle Tyres dominated the Isle of Man Classic TT this week, with its acclaimed race rubber fitted to all of the top bikes in both the Senior and Junior races.

Avon AM22 tyres were bolted to the top 14 finishers in the Senior race, which was won by racing legend, John McGuinness, who made his return to Isle of Man victory in typically commanding fashion aboard a Roger Winfield-run Paton. McGuinness also set the best lap of the race, at an average speed of 110.676mph.

IoM TT specialist McGuinness won on the famous island circuit 23 times during his racing career, with his last win in the main TT coming in 2015. He now has a corner of the track named after him.

In the Junior race, won by Dominic Herbertson’s Davies Motorsport Honda, Avon was again the dominant tyre, with product on all of the top 15 bikes.

Another big biking name, Michael Rutter, was leading the Junior race until he retired, handing the lead to Jamie Coward. But it was Herbertson who took the lead on the final lap to snatch the victory.

Also taking part in the weekend’s Senior Classic TT Race were the likes of Rutter, Lee Johnston, Ian Lougher and Maria Costello, riding a variety of exotic 500cc bikes from the 1960s, many of which were also fitted with Avon AM22 rubber.

The crowd at this year’s Classic TT was also treated to a parade lap of Mike Hailwood’s Ducati. Ridden by McGuinness, the celebration marks 40 years since Hailwood took the bike to victory in one of the most famous comebacks in racing history.

Team Obsolete’s four-cylinder 350cc Benelli race bike was also taken on a parade lap around the 37-mile course. Ridden by Dave Roper, a past winner of the Historic Senior TT, the bike was also raced in 1967 by Renzo Pasolini.

McGuinness will return to action on Avon Tyres at the Goodwood Revival (Sept 7-9).